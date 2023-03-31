High school boys’ and girls’ lacrosse scores (3-30-23)
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(WBNG) - The high school spring sports season is well underway! Check out the scores from the boys’ and girls’ lacrosse action across the Southern Tier on Thursday, March 30:
Boys’ Lacrosse:
Corning - 3, Vestal - 8
Girls’ Lacrosse:
Vestal - 7, Union-Endicott - 4
Binghamton - 4, Corning - 19
Horseheads - 16, Maine-Endwell - 0
Seton Catholic - 8, Windsor - 10
Whitney Point - 8, Owego - 10
Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.