High school boys’ and girls’ lacrosse scores (3-30-23)

A lacrosse ball sits on turf
A lacrosse ball sits on turf(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(WBNG) - The high school spring sports season is well underway! Check out the scores from the boys’ and girls’ lacrosse action across the Southern Tier on Thursday, March 30:

Boys’ Lacrosse:

Corning - 3, Vestal - 8

Girls’ Lacrosse:

Vestal - 7, Union-Endicott - 4

Binghamton - 4, Corning - 19

Horseheads - 16, Maine-Endwell - 0

Seton Catholic - 8, Windsor - 10

Whitney Point - 8, Owego - 10

