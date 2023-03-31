Local advocacy groups shares importance of ‘Transgender Day of Visibility’

(WBNG) -- Friday marks Transgender Day of Visibility and local groups have recognized the importance of the day.

It was created in 2010 to celebrate the lives of contributions of trans people. While also drawing attention to the poverty, discrimination and violence the community often faces.

Found of the Southern Tier Transgender Advocacy Group, Yarron Brown, said she started the group as a way to educate professionals and allies but it has evolved into an organization with the goal of helping local individuals.

“Visibility is a double-edged sword. The more we are visible the more that seems to come our way,” But I’m one of those that dig my heels in kind of people. If you’re going to hate me I’m going to push back even harder. That’s why I keep doing this.”

Congressional Democrats plan to reintroduce the transgender bill of rights. It calls on the federal government to protect these groups by amending the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.