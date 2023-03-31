Locally elected officials react to historic Trump indictment

(WBNG) -- Former President Donald Trump became the first ex-president to be indicted on Thursday.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced the indictment against Trump days after the former president, who is running again in 2024, announced that he was expecting to be indicted.

The sealed indictments, according to the Associated Press, stem from hush-money payments that were made during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign to silence adult-film actress Storm Daniels, who claims she had an extramarital sexual encounter with him. Trump feared that those claims would put his presidential ambitions in jeopardy.

A statement from Trump called the indictment political persecution and accused Democrats of lying, cheating, stealing and impeding his political ambitions.

The indictment sparked a reaction from some more locally-based officials. Congressman Marc Molinaro (R, NY-19) Tweeted his reaction to the indictment Friday morning.

“No one is above the law and everyone is entitled to a fair trial, including a former president,” he said. “We can let the justice system run its course while acknowledging that this case will be a complete political circus. Alvin Bragg is an elected activist prosecutor who has allowed violent criminals to avoid prosecution -- demoralizing law enforcement and endangering ordinary New Yorkers. Bragg allows progressive politics and publicity to dictate prosecutions or lack thereof.”

12 News reached out to Molinaro’s office for an interview but a spokesperson for the congressman said to refer to his Tweet.

Meanwhile, Congressman Nick Langworthy (R, NY-23) responded just a couple of hours after the indictment was announced in a fiery and accusatory Tweet.

“Outrageous. The deep state is alive & well protecting the Biden Crime Family while abusing the law to go after Trump,” Langworthy said. “It’s not a coincidence this comes just after we got our hands on the Biden bank records showing $1M from China. This is an interference in our elections & subversion of American democracy.”

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (R, NY-24), who use to be the elected representative of the old NY-22 district which included Binghamton and a staunch ally of Trump, spent yesterday on Twitter criticizing the indictment in numerous Tweets. One tweet said Democratic New York Governor Kathy Hochul should fire Bragg for “violating his oath of office even before the Trump indictment.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer took an apolitical approach to the news. He posted a picture of his official statement in a Tweet.

“Mr. Trump is subject to the same laws as every American,” he said. “He will be able to avail himself of the legal system and a jury, not politics, to determine his fate according to the facts and the law. There should be no outside political influence, intimidation or interference in the case. I encourage both Mr. Trump’s critics and supporters to let the process proceed peacefully and according to the law.”

New York’s other senator, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, has not posted a response to the indictment on her Twitter as of 11:45 a.m. Friday morning.

The Associated Press reported that Trump is expected to surrender sometime next week.

