Man convicted in Brooklyn gets 7 years in prison for gun possession in Johnson City

By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing of a Johnson City man for gun possession Friday.

The district attorney’s office said Jimmy Garcia, 28, will face seven years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal possession of a weapon, a felony.

Garcia admitted that he illegally possessed a loaded 9mm handgun in the village of Johnson City on March 30, 2022. On that date, Johnson City Police Responded to a call of Garcia displaying a handgun and threatening an acquaintance in the village.

Police followed Garcia, who was a passenger in a teal Nissan Altima, to a residence on Grand Avenue where he was stopped and taken into custody. Police recovered a loaded handgun from his waistband.

The district attorney’s office noted that Garcia was convicted in 2013 for attempted burglary in Brooklyn.

He is also facing five years of post-release supervision.

“Thanks to the Johnson City Police Department for a quick response,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak. “Broome County welcomes all law-abiding citizens. Felons, with a history of violence, who endanger our community by possessing illegal weapons, will be located and sent to prison.”

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man sentenced for smuggling meth in Broome County Correctional Facility
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; expected to surrender next week
State Police searching for suspects that keyed someone’s car at Norwich Walmart
Cheri Lindsey’s murderer eligible for parole for 4th time
Broome Co. Sheriff promotes staff as workforce shortage looms

Latest News

Local advocacy groups shares importance of ‘Transgender Day of Visibility’
Local advocacy groups shares importance of ‘Transgender Day of Visibility’
Local advocacy groups shares importance of ‘Transgender Day of Visibility’
Man convicted in Brooklyn gets 7 years in prison for gun possession in Johnson City
Man convicted in Brooklyn gets 7 years in prison for gun possession in Johnson City
Previously convicted Binghamton man arrested for having gun during Owego traffic stop