Man convicted in Brooklyn gets 7 years in prison for gun possession in Johnson City

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing of a Johnson City man for gun possession Friday.

The district attorney’s office said Jimmy Garcia, 28, will face seven years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal possession of a weapon, a felony.

Garcia admitted that he illegally possessed a loaded 9mm handgun in the village of Johnson City on March 30, 2022. On that date, Johnson City Police Responded to a call of Garcia displaying a handgun and threatening an acquaintance in the village.

Police followed Garcia, who was a passenger in a teal Nissan Altima, to a residence on Grand Avenue where he was stopped and taken into custody. Police recovered a loaded handgun from his waistband.

The district attorney’s office noted that Garcia was convicted in 2013 for attempted burglary in Brooklyn.

He is also facing five years of post-release supervision.

“Thanks to the Johnson City Police Department for a quick response,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak. “Broome County welcomes all law-abiding citizens. Felons, with a history of violence, who endanger our community by possessing illegal weapons, will be located and sent to prison.”

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.