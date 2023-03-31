Previously convicted Binghamton man arrested for having gun during Owego traffic stop

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Owego Police Department said it arrested a man on gun charges following a traffic stop on March 18.

The police department said the traffic stop was conducted in the early morning hours on Main Street near Park Street in the village for violations of the Vehicle & Traffic Law.

Police said, during the investigation, an open container of alcohol was found in the front seat area. A K9 unit, K9 Maggie, became alert to the smell of narcotics in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle found a loaded handgun in a bag on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Police charged the passenger, Tamel R. Bowman, of Binghamton, with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree; a class C violent felony and a ticket for the open container of alcohol.

Due to Bowman’s status as a two-time convicted violent felon, he was remanded to the Tioga County Jail without bail, the police said.

The driver of the vehicle was issued traffic tickets.

The Owego Police Department was assisted by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police.

