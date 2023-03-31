Severe weather risk for Saturday

Tonight: Rain. Rising temps. Low: 43-46↑.

Saturday: Rain and thunderstorms. A few strong storms are possible. A few wind gusts could be near 50 MPH. Very mild. High: 63-71.

Saturday Night: Rain switches over to snow. Minor accumulations. Remaining gusty. Low: 20-27

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool. Breezy. High: 39. Low: 27.

Monday: Partly sunny early with afternoon rain showers possible. High: 59. Low: 41.

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain showers. High: 57. Low: 48.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. High: 65. Low: 50.

Thursday: Partly sunny early, rain develops in the afternoon. High: 55. Low: 31.

Friday: Sun and clouds. High: 48. Low: 32.

Forecast Discussion:

Rain will continue during the night, with most spots getting .10-.25″ of rain. Temperatures will rise from the mid-40s as a warm front lifts through.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the region under a slight risk for severe storms Saturday afternoon. Rain and a few rumbles of thunder will push through early Saturday morning, before clearing during the mid-morning and early afternoon. With the sun, temperatures will climb into the upper-60s with some low-70s possible. A strong cold front will approach the area by late afternoon, setting of thunderstorms. Some of these storms have the potential for wind gusts over 50 MPH, which could cause a few isolated power outages. Rain will be heavy at times, with the entire area seeing over an inch of rain. Rivers will be running high, but NO flooding is expected. Temperatures fall into the mid-20s overnight into Sunday, with a few snow showers.

Sunday will be much colder, but with plenty of sunshine. Winds will remain on the breezy side, with gusts nearing 30 MPH. Highs will be in the upper-30s.

Monday will start off dry, but a few showers are possible in the afternoon. Highs will climb to near 60. Another low-pressure system will push across the area on Tuesday and Wednesday, giving us another few days of wet weather. Highs on Tuesday will reach the mid-50s, while Wednesday will see highs in the mid-60s. Thursday will see lingering rain early on, before clearing in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

Sunshine returns to end the workweek, with highs on Friday reaching the upper-40s.

