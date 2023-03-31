Southern Tier Civil Air Patrol’s Cadet Squadron information night

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Southern Tier Civil Air Patrol held their information night for the Southern Tier Cadet Squadron Thursday night.

The Civil Air Patrol is a nonprofit organization for the purposes of youth development, aerospace education, and promoting general aviation.

The air patrol operates the world’s largest fleet of single-engine aircraft for search and rescue, disaster relief, training, and education.

12 news spoke with Douglas Jensen, the cadet squadron commander, about the skills cadets are taught in the program.

“We are also a foundational piece for expanding your knowledge and experience with science, technology, engineering, and math obviously to help get planes up in the air and keep them there it requires a certain skill set, and we teach that and foster it.” said Douglas Jensen.

If you are interested in learning more about the Civil Air Patrol’s Cadet Squadron, meetings take place at the Greater Binghamton Airport on Thursdays at 7 p.m.

