Warmer and wetter weather

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain and rain showers. A few early snow showers. .10-.50″ 100% High 46 (42-48) Wind S 15-20 G40 mph

wbng (wbng)

A warm front to our south, along with associated low/lows will give us clouds and rain today.

There could be some snowflakes Friday morning as the precipitation starts. Clouds and rain Saturday

along with some thunderstorms. There will be some sunshine.

A return to cool, quiet weather Sunday with mostly sunny skies. A small change for Monday. A cold front

will give us some clouds and showers. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60. This stalled front will give

us clouds and showers for the remainder of the forecast. We hang onto the mild weather with highs in the

upper 50s to low 60s.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.