Binghamton Black Bears snap losing streak with win over rival Elmira

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Black Bears snapped their two game losing streak with a 6-2 win over the Elmira Mammoth on Friday night. With the win, Binghamton improves to 8-1 against Elmira this season.

The Mammoth were the first team to get on the board, as Nathan Campbell gave them a 1-0 lead five minutes into the first period. Then goals from Chad Lopez, Tyson Kirkby, and Connor Smith gave the Black Bears a 3-1 advantage at the end of the period.

In the second, Luke Richards scored for Elmira, cutting Binghamton’s lead to one. But then another goal from Smith extended the Black Bears lead back to two.

Finally, in the third period, Kirkby and Mac Lewis netted goals for Binghamton to make the final 6-2.

Next up for the Black Bears, they host Columbus on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

