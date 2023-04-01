Binghamton High School students host a fashion show

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- It was all satins and sequins at Binghamton High School. The school’s ‘Sisterz 4 Sisters’ club held a fashion show. Students had the opportunity to model formalwear from local stores and the school’s donation closet.

‘Sisters 4 Sisters’ is a club here at Binghamton High School where girls can come together and create bonds. Plus, they do many activities throughout the year. A sophomore at Binghamton High School, Maria Mustafa said, this is the club’s biggest event of the year.

After the show, students were able to pick out a free dress, tuxedo, shoes, or accessories they can wear to prom. This is a great opportunity for students who may not own or may be unable to afford the cost of prom attire.

