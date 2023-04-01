Binghamton High School students host a fashion show

By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- It was all satins and sequins at Binghamton High School. The school’s ‘Sisterz 4 Sisters’ club held a fashion show. Students had the opportunity to model formalwear from local stores and the school’s donation closet.

‘Sisters 4 Sisters’ is a club here at Binghamton High School where girls can come together and create bonds. Plus, they do many activities throughout the year. A sophomore at Binghamton High School, Maria Mustafa said, this is the club’s biggest event of the year.

After the show, students were able to pick out a free dress, tuxedo, shoes, or accessories they can wear to prom. This is a great opportunity for students who may not own or may be unable to afford the cost of prom attire.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man sentenced for smuggling meth in Broome County Correctional Facility
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; expected to surrender next week
State Police searching for suspects that keyed someone’s car at Norwich Walmart
Previously convicted Binghamton man arrested for having gun during Owego traffic stop
DOJ: Binghamton man sentenced for federal drug crime

Latest News

Binghamton High School students host a fashion show
Binghamton High School students host a fashion show
‘Reality Check of New York’ holds family friendly movie night against smoking products
‘Reality Check of New York’ holds family friendly movie night against smoking products
NY legislators push to protect STOP-DWI programs in latest state budget
NY legislators push to protect STOP-DWI programs in latest state budget
Endicott Cinema Saver
‘Reality Check of New York’ holds family friendly movie night against smoking products