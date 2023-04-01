NY legislators push to protect STOP-DWI programs in latest state budget

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) - With the original plan for the state budget to be finalized April 1, this week was the last week for legislators to push for certain causes. One cause of concern is the STOP-DWI program and its future concerning funding.

The program has been a long-standing tradition for law enforcement and Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo said it dates back to 1981. When it comes to the program’s coverage, it covers things like education, training opportunities, checkpoints, and more.

Legislators, like Assemblywoman Lupardo and State Senator Tim Kennedy, have been fighting to protect the STOP-DWI program and want to make sure adequate funding is available in the latest state budget.

“To see that over the years, the support has decreased at a time when we’re seeing a dramatic increase in the number of people who are driving impared,” said Assemblywoman Lupardo. “I mean just in the last couple of years alone, we’ve seen a two-thirds increase in the number of fatalities from drunk driving or driving while drug impared.”

According to a post from the Broome County Office of Emergency Services, the program’s revenue has declined by 55% statewide since 2010.

Chief Brent Dodge with Johnson City Police Department reflected on the funding issues.

“If you take your foot off the gas now, you’re just inviting the problem to grow,” said Chief Dodge.

Chief Dodge said early in his career, for example, funding would go to a full-time officer to dedicate themselves solely to the program enforcement along with a patrol car. Since those times, efforts have been reduced and now provide overtime funding for special extra DWI patrols during peak times.

Assemblywoman Lupardo, along with State Senator Kennedy, have had legislation for a number of years to address the issue that the fees aren’t reaching the programs enough.

“The counties have had to pick up the difference and it’s becoming very difficult,” said Assemblywoman Lupardo.

With counties feeling the pinch, there have been efforts to add it to the state budget while the Senate has been able to add it to their budget.

“This is a life and death issue,” said Chief Dodge. “It’s critical for them to find the funding to support these programs to try to keep DWI as low as possible.”

Ahead of the original April 1 deadline, the legislators have been on social media trying to spread awareness and tell stories.

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar sent us a statement regarding the role of the program. He said, “The STOP-DWI program is an important, pre-emptive tool to help communities across our state prevent avoidable tragedy. Our community, along with countless communities across New York proudly support this program and the many dedicated volunteers, advocates and law enforcement officers who work tirelessly to spread awareness and save lives. It’s incumbent on the legislature and the governor to do the same.”

The help address funding, the Broome County Office of Emergency Services has a post about how you can help spread awareness for the program. To learn more, head to the Broome County Office of Emergency Services’ Facebook page.

