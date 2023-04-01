‘Reality Check of New York’ holds family friendly movie night against smoking products

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Youth advocates of the Reality Check of New York Program held a family friendly movie night against smoking products this evening at Cinema Saver in Endicott.

The free movie of the night was ‘champions’ and the event were held to address the tobacco industry’s tactics of using flavored tobacco products and tobacco imagery in movies to appeal to younger generations.

12 News spoke with the Reality Check Coordinator about the tactics the tobacco industry uses to expose children and young teens to tobacco products.

“It’s very important to educate our community members about some of the issues and manipulative tactics that the tobacco industry uses, some of the tactics that they use, they tend to infiltrate the media to include their products to make them more appealing and glamorize them and also normalize them for young people.” said Nikole Hurlbert.

Cinema Saver has partnered with the Reality Check of New York Program to engage the state’s attorney general’s office in combatting the industry’s presence in the media and youth-rated films.

