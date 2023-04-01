Remembering former Unadilla Fire Chief Carl French

UNADILLA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Firefighters and community members from across Otsego and Delaware Counties gathered today to honor the life of Carl French who passed away at 81 on March 21st.

French will be remembered as a man who was a staple of service and giving in his community. He served in the US Army from 1963 to 1969, was a sergeant with the Unadilla Police Department and was also a member of the Sidney Police Department. He held the position of Otsego County Deputy Fire Coordinator for 36 years and was a member of the Unadilla Fire Department for 55 years, including 13 as Chief.

Current Otsego County Deputy Fire Coordinator Jeremy Hilton said French’s service went beyond just those jobs he held, and will always be remembered in the community.

“He did everything from bail lift, code enforcement, fire chief, assistant chief and he helped with EMS for years,” said Hilton. “Carl was just a stronghold in this community of giving, so his giving in this community will never go forgotten.”

Firefighters from the Unadilla Fire Department all mentioned Carl French as someone who was always one call away when you needed him.

The department’s First Assistant Chief Jeremy Johnson said he will remember French for everything he did to mentor other firefighters.

“He was a mentor to future firefighting generations,” said Johnson. The impact he’s had on not only myself but members that came before me, and members that came after me it’s unable to be put into words.”

Both Hilton and Johnson shared a piece of advice from French that will always stick with them.

“Nothing is ever a rush. The fire will always be there when you get there so make sure you get there and take your time and don’t rush anything,” said Hilton.

“If you feel like you’re getting overwhelmed take a breath recollect yourself and keep going,” said Johnson.

Saturday’s services included calling hours, a funeral at the Unadilla Firehouse and a burial at Evergreen Hill Cemetary followed by a luncheon at the firehouse.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking to make donations in Carl French’s name to the Unadilla Fire Department Truck Fund or Helios Care in Oneonta.

