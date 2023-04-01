Sunshine but cooler for Sunday

Temperatures rebound next week
By Connor Thompson
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Tonight: Rain and snow showers. Cold. Remains breezy. Low: 18-25.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool. Breezy. High: 34-40.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 24-30.

Monday: Partly sunny early with afternoon rain showers possible. High: 58. Low: 40.

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain showers. High: 57. Low: 43.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. High: 65. Low: 49.

Thursday: Partly sunny with some rain showers. High: 57. Low: 31.

Friday: Sun and clouds. High: 47. Low: 29.

Saturday: Sunny. High: 50. Low: 32.

Forecast Discussion:

Any lingering moisture will change over to a rain and snow mix early, before high pressure builds in. Lows will fall into the low-20s.

Sunshine returns for Sunday, but it will be chilly as winds will be breezy out of the northwest. Highs will reach into the upper-30s. Overnight lows will happen early, before winds switch to the south. Lows Sunday night will bottom out in the mid-20s.

Milder air arrives for start of the week, with highs on Monday reaching the upper-50s and low-60s. Most of the day will remain dry, but rain showers will develop late ahead of the next weather system. Tuesday will feature rain showers as a warm front moves through. Temperatures will once again reach the upper-50s.

Highs on Wednesday will reach into the mid-60s, but rain showers will continue during the day. Rain showers will slowly taper off on Thursday, with temperatures in the upper-50s.

Temperatures will return to average on both Friday and Saturday, with highs in the upper-40s and low-50s under partly-to-mostly sunny skies.

