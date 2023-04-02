Binghamton Black Bears never trail in 5-3 win over Columbus River Dragons

By Jackson Neill
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Black Bears never fell behind as they beat the Columbus River Dragons 5-3 on Saturday night.

Binghamton got on the board first with a Chad Lopez goal in the first period.

Then in the second, Mac Lewis extended the Black Bears lead to two with a goal of his own. Lane King then got Columbus their first score of the night to make it 2-1. Binghamton then had back-to-back goals from Tyson Kirkby and Jestin Somero to go up 4-1. The River Dragons ended the period with a goal from Josh Pietrantonio.

The two teams then traded goals in the third, with Colan Fitzgerald scoring for Binghamton and Jay Croop netting one for Columbus to make the final 5-3.

The Black Bears will host the Delaware Thunder at 7 p.m. at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday.

