Binghamton University baseball splits Saturday doubleheader with Bryant

By Jackson Neill
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton University baseball team split their Saturday doubleheader with Bryant with each team taking a game 6-4. The Bearcats take the weekend series two games to one.

In the first game, Binghamton got out to an early 4-0 lead scoring four runs in the second inning. The Bulldogs then mounted a comeback scoring at least one run from the third through sixth, giving them a 6-4 lead that held up through the seven inning contest.

Then, in the second matchup, Binghamton again started quick, scoring a run in each the first and second to go up 2-0. Bryant then responded with a two-run third inning to tie it. The team’s then traded a run each before entering the seventh where the Bulldogs scored again to take a 4-3 lead. A three-run homerun by Cavan Tully in the bottom of the inning then put Binghamton in front for good.

With today’s results, Binghamton is now 13-10 on the season with a 5-1 mark in the America East. That puts them in second place in the conference standings.

Next up for the Bearcats, they’ll host St. Bonaventure on Tuesday with first pitch at 4 p.m. at the Bearcats Baseball Complex.

