Binghamton women’s lacrosse wins nail-biter against Vermont 11-10

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton women’s lacrosse team mounted a second half comeback to beat Vermont 11-10 on Saturday.

Vermont began the game with goals from Jane Trauger and Maddie Erskine to take a quick 2-0 lead. But then, the Bearcats went on a run with scores from Olivia Muscolino, Madison Murphy, and Abigail Carroll to jump out in front. A goal from Ava Vasile tied it up for Vermont but then Hayley Weltner and Kenna Newman scored for Binghamton to give them a 5-3 lead after one quarter.

In the second, Binghamton didn’t score any goals while Vermont’s Trauger, Vasile, Erskine, and Kristiana Strtak all scored to give the Catamounts a 7-5 lead at the half.

The third quarter was then the direct opposite, with the Bearcats scoring four goals to Vermont’s none. Muscolino netted three herself while Weltner added another.

Finally, in the fourth, the teams’ went back and forth. Kendall Traveis made it a one goal game for Vermont before Marisa Tancredi and Murphy extended Binghamton’s lead to three. Trauger and Vasile each scored once to make in a single score game, but the Bearcats held on for the 11-10 win.

With the victory, Binghamton is now in sole possession of first-place in the America East with a perfect 3-0 conference record.

Next up for the Bearcats, they’ll be at Bryant on Saturday with a start time of 12 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.