Mild start for the week

Tonight: Cloudy. Cold. Low: 23-31.

Monday: Partly sunny early with afternoon rain showers possible. High: 53-61.

Monday Night: Rain showers. Mild. Low: 37-42.

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain showers. High: 61. Low: 50.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Very mild. High: 68. Low: 54.

Thursday: Cloudy with rain showers. High: 57. Low: 34.

Friday: Sun and clouds. High: 46. Low: 31.

Saturday: Sunny. High: 50. Low: 32.

Easter: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 60. Low: 41.

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure will push off to the east throughout the night, leading to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will fall into the mid-20s.

Winds will shift to the south on Monday, pushing in much milder air. Highs are expected to reach near 60. Most of the day remains dry, but a cold front will drape across the region Monday night, leading to rain showers developing late Monday afternoon. Rain showers will continue as the front becomes stationary. Lows will fall to near 40.

The stationary front will eventually move to the north as a warm front begins to lift across the region. Rain showers will remain throughout the morning before some drier conditions in the afternoon. Temperatures will once again climb into the low-60s. The warm air that accompanied the warm front will allow temperatures to reach near 70 on Wednesday. However, rain showers will overtake the area by the afternoon, with a slight chance for a thunderstorm to develop as dewpoints will be in the upper-50s to low-60s. A weak cold front will then cross the area Wednesday night, setting off more rain showers. Thursday will see more rain and highs in the mid-to-upper 50s.

High pressure builds in as we head into the Easter weekend. Good Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures a bit more seasonable, with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s. Temperatures on Saturday will reach near 50 under mostly sunny skies. High pressure remains in control for Easter Sunday, with highs nearing 60 under mostly sunny skies.

