Police: 3 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Oklahoma City bar

Police in Oklahoma City are investigating a shooting that happened at a bar Saturday night.
Police in Oklahoma City are investigating a shooting that happened at a bar Saturday night.(WSMV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Three people were killed and another three wounded in a shooting inside an Oklahoma City bar Saturday night, according to police.

One person was in critical condition and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting around 9 p.m. at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon in the city’s southwest, Lt. Jeff Cooper, a spokesperson with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said Sunday. The three individuals who were killed were pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Authorities did not immediately identify those were were killed or wounded.

Cooper said investigators did not yet have any information on a suspect or what prompted the shooting.

“It’s too early,” he said. “As of now, we don’t have anything.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Previously convicted Binghamton man arrested for having gun during Owego traffic stop
BHS Prom Fashion Show
Binghamton High School students host a fashion show
Remembering Johnson City Police Officer D.W. Smith 9 years after his tragic passing
Endicott Cinema Saver
‘Reality Check of New York’ holds family friendly movie night against smoking products
DOJ: Binghamton man sentenced for federal drug crime

Latest News

LSU's Jasmine Carson reacts to her three pointer during the first half of the NCAA Women's...
LSU’s 59 1st-half points set NCAA women’s title game record
San Diego State guard Darrion Trammell celebrates after their win against Florida Atlantic in a...
A San Diego St-UConn title game brings Fab Five memories
Home & Garden Show
Southern Tier Homebuilders and Remodelers Association’s ‘Home & Garden Show’ attracts many from around the region
Kody Skaggs was charged with DWI resulting in death and DWI resulting in injury. (Courtesy:...
Officials: Man charged in drunk driving crash that killed firefighter, injured officer
Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
Broad swaths of US reel from tornadoes that killed 29