Southern Tier Homebuilders and Remodelers Association’s ‘Home & Garden Show’ attracts many from around the region

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Southern Tier Homebuilders and Remodelers Association held their annual “Home & Garden Show” Saturday and Sunday at Binghamton University’s Events Center.

The event gave homeowners throughout the region the opportunity to meet with local contractors and vendors to discuss how they can improve their homes.

A wide variety of vendors were at the event including companies that specialized in bathroom modeling, garage door installations, house painting, lawn care and more.

The Southern Tier Homebuilders and Remodelers Association’s Executive Officer Donna Ciancio said it’s not always easy for homeowners to connect with contractors, but the event makes that process much more simple.

“Everyone has been anxious to be able to talk to contractors because they are all so busy and hard to get a hold of, but they have their full attention here and can set appointments up for estimates,” said Ciancio.

The event was free to the public all weekend. Cianco said knowing how expensive home improvements can be, this was something the organization wanted to do to help.

“We know the costs of doing projects these days between the supplies and the demand on contractors,” said Ciancio. “We wanted to give people the opportunity to come out with free admission.”

The event was held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

