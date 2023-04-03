2 New Jersey teens killed in Otsego County crash

(Source: MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- The Office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James is investigating a deadly Otsego County Crash.

That’s according to a news release from the New York State Police. On March 31, around 9:45 p.m., troopers reported a fatal crash at the intersection of State Route 51 and Flatiron Road in the Town of Butternuts.

State Police identified the dead as 17-year-old Christian A. Enrico and 16-year-old Liam C. Pakonis, both of Wayne, NJ. Enrico was the driver of the vehicle.

Police said a preliminary investigation determined Enrico was traveling north on State Route 8 in the Town of Guilford when a Chenango County Sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop.

According to police, Enrico failed to comply, continuing into Otsego County where his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into several trees. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional details were not released.

