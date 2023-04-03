Cold morning, mild afternoon

Rain arrives later in the day
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with increasing cloudy. A couple late day showers. 0-.05″ 30% High 60 (58-62)

Wind S becoming SW 10-20 G25 mph

A cold front will give us some clouds and showers. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. This stalled front

will give us clouds and showers Tuesday and into Wednesday.

We hang onto the mild weather with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

