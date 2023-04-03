Basketball in Susquehanna River prompts emergency response

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A basketball floating in the Susquehanna River prompted Binghamton police and fire to respond to Conklin Avenue in the city’s southside Monday afternoon.

Broome County dispatchers told 12 News that a water rescue operation was underway at the Rock Bottom Dam on Binghamton’s southside around 6 p.m. Monday.

However, Binghamton Police Chief Joe Zikuski confirmed with 12 News that there was nobody in the water, but rather a basketball was mistaken for a person.

Binghamton police and fire crews began to clear Conklin Avenue around 6:20 p.m.

