Basketball in Susquehanna River prompts emergency response
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A basketball floating in the Susquehanna River prompted Binghamton police and fire to respond to Conklin Avenue in the city’s southside Monday afternoon.
Broome County dispatchers told 12 News that a water rescue operation was underway at the Rock Bottom Dam on Binghamton’s southside around 6 p.m. Monday.
However, Binghamton Police Chief Joe Zikuski confirmed with 12 News that there was nobody in the water, but rather a basketball was mistaken for a person.
Binghamton police and fire crews began to clear Conklin Avenue around 6:20 p.m.
