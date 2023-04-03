Gun violence still plagues country 14 years after mass shooting at American Civic Association

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- It has been 14 years since a gunman walked into the American Civic Association in Binghamton and killed 13 people.

Parveen Ali, Almir Olimpo Alves, Marc Henry Bernard, Maria Sonia Bernard, Li Guo, Lan Ho, Layla Khalil, Roberta King, Jiang Ling, Hong Xiu “Amy” Mao Marsland, Dolores Yigal, Hai Hong Zhong and Maria Zobniw lost their lives on April 3, 2009.

The victims of the senseless violence were students, teachers, mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters to the people they loved.

On its anniversary, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, one of the most powerful elected officials in the country, memorialized the victims in a tweet.

“We will never forget the 13 lives that we lost in the shooting in 2009 at the American Civic Association in Binghamton, NY,” he said. “They were students, teachers, members of the refugee community. We stand with their families. We will keep working to end gun violence in America.”

Yet, since the mass shooting at the ACA; which was one of the deadliest, the country has seen a myriad more. Including shootings at movie theatres, nightclubs, concerts, schools across the nation and supermarkets; notably, a racially motivated shooting at a Tops Market in Buffalo, where the racist gunman was from Conklin.

In 2023 alone, just four months into the year, the Gun Violence Archives reported the nation has seen 135 mass shootings as of April 3. The GVA defines a mass shooting as a gun-violence event that has four or more victims injured or killed, not including the shooter.

Most recently, on March 27, the country faced a shooting at The Covenant School, a private Christian elementary school, in Nashville. In that shooting, six people, not including the assailant, were killed. Three of the victims were children aged 9.

This year alone, the GVA reported that 62 children, who are 11-years-old or younger, were killed in shootings. 135 more were injured.

The shootings at Tops Markets in Buffalo and Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas in Summer 2022 begot a push for more gun control at the state and federal levels.

In June last year, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a 10-bill package to strengthen New York’s gun laws, which were already some of the most restrictive in the nation.

Shortly afterward, President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law which included funding for mental health programs, school safety, bar people who have been convicted of domestic violence from buying guns and more. The Associated Press reported that some of the measures in that law have prevented people who should not have them from getting guns.

Yet, the AP also reported that further action on gun control is unlikely following the shooting at The Covenant School, with Congressional Republicans unwilling to compromise on bills that would restrict access to guns.

House Democratic Leader and Binghamton University alumni Hakeem Jeffries called for Congress to push for more gun control, putting him at odds against Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, who according to the AP, said that legislation alone would not solve America’s gun violence problem.

But locally, the Vestal Police Department addressed the issue with a series of “Active Shooter Preparedness” presentations, which attempt to teach community members how they should respond to and remain safe in a shooting attack.

There were initially two presentations, held in July and August 2022, in response to the violence in Buffalo and Uvalde. However, Vestal Police hosted one more presentation on Feb. 22 at the Kirkwood Town Hall in response to a deadly shooting at Michigan State University on Feb. 13. In that shooting, three students were killed and five more were injured before the gunman, who had no connection to the school, killed himself.

The Vestal Police Department said it was unfortunate that the Active Shooter Preparedness presentations remain timely.

The American Civic Association will hold a memorial service for the victims of the shooting at its location at 131 Front St. at 5 p.m.

“We honor the victims and their families for the profound impact they had on our community,” the ACA said.

