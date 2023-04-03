Some unsettled weather through midweek

Tonight: Some showers move through at times. Low: 36-42

Tuesday: Chance of some showers, especially early in the day and north. Large temperature difference possible from north to south across a stationary front. High: 50-65

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 40-50

Wednesday: Large west to east temperature difference possible; warmest west. Best chance of thunder is in the Finger Lakes and west, but some rain is possible everywhere. The chance of rain is 70%. High: low 50s to the low 60s west. Low: 50s.

Forecast Discussion:

A slow-moving cold front hangs around tonight eventually turning into a stationary front. Showers will be possible near the front. Lows tonight will be in the 30s to near 40. The highest chance of rain is north of Binghamton.

The front may set up a large temperature difference from south to north Tuesday. Any showers likely end by early in the day. Temperatures along and north of the front will be around 50, but south they climb into the 60s! If the front changes position this would change the daytime highs.

Wednesday bring a chance of more showers, and perhaps some thunderstorms west of Binghamton toward the Finger Lakes. We do not expect any severe weather east of the Finger Lakes at this time. Again, this could change based off the timing and location of a front. Highs will be in the low 50s east but could reach again into the mid 60s west.

Friday through next Monday looks quiet with an extended period of high pressure and sun.

