Tioga County ranks highly in New York State’s county health rankings

(WBNG) -- It was great news for officials in the Tioga County Public Health Department this past Wednesday.

Out of 62 counties in New York for health outcomes, Tioga County finished in the upper tier, ranking 23rd in total for the entire field. Some of the most notable improvements in this year’s ranking reports include a decrease in the percentage of adults who smoked from 20% in 2022 to just 17% in 2023.

In addition, 22% of adults reported they were physically inactive in 2023, a nice improvement from 27% compared to the year prior.

“We have seen people enjoying outdoors more a lot more physical opportunities, “ said Senior Public Health Educator Kylie Holochak. “I think just because of everybody being more stuck inside during COVID that definitely has contributed more to people maybe focusing more on their physical health.”

Holochak said there is always room for improvement. For example, only 40% of women had their annual mammography screening, the lowest percentage seen in the last five years.

The Health Department is hopeful that in the future the residents of Tioga County are able to continue the improvements seen on the report by making sure the focus is on residents obtaining a primary care provider in case they do become ill.

“Get established with somebody so if you do have something going on you can hopefully get it treated sooner, the sooner you get something treated the better outcome that you do have,” said Holochak.

The department will host an Open House on April 20 that will be made available to the public. The intent is to get citizens familiar with workers in the department to see what they do, while also answering any health questions or concerns they might have.

