Tioga County Sheriff arrests 2 employees of Office for People with Developmental Disabilities for assault of disabled person

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office announced that two people were arrested in an investigation into a person with intellectual disabilities being abused.

The sheriff’s office said, on March 8, it received a report of an alleged assault that occurred at a facility operated by the New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities in Owego. As a result of the investigation, two employees of the facility were arrested for causing a physical injury to a resident.

The sheriff’s office said it arrested Patrick S. Marrero, 26, of Binghamton, on March 16. He was charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person in the second degree; a felony, two counts of endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person in the first degree; a felony and assault in the third degree; a misdemeanor.

On March 30, the office arrested Jennifer O. Waayan, 24, of Endicott. She was charged with one count of endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person in the first degree; a felony and assault in the third degree; a misdemeanor.

Marrero was arraigned in Tioga County CAP court and released pending future proceedings before Justice Patrick Hogan in the Town of Owego Court. Waayan was issued appearance tickets and is due to appear in the Town of Owego Court at a later date.

The New York State Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs assisted with the investigation.

