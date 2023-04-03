Windsor man pleads guilty to burglary

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that a Windsor man will be headed to prison for a burglary conviction.

The district attorney’s office said John T. Flora, 28, pleaded guilty to burglary in the second degree, a felony. He admitted that he broke into the home of an acquaintance on Beaver Lake Road and stole the property of the owner. This was on Sept. 2, 2021.

Flora will be sentenced to three and a half years in prison and five more years of post-release supervision on June 30, 2023. He also waived his right to appeal.

“Citizens have a right to feel safe in their own homes,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak. “The monetary and psychological impact of burglary, on victims, can be long-lasting.  Violating the sanctity of someone’s home, warrants a State prison sentence, in this particular case.”

New York State Police investigated the case.

