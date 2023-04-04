14 years later, community still grieves, keeps thoughts with victims of American Civic Association shooting

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- April 3, 2023, marks the 14th anniversary of the deadliest shooting in Binghamton’s history and in New York State.

On that day, a gunman opened fire at the American Civic Association building and killed 13 people. Since the shooting, the community has gathered on April 3 at the American Civic Association Memorial on Clinton Street to honor those who lost their lives.

Several local elected officials were at the event, such as Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak.

“They were mothers and fathers, husbands and wives, neighbors and friends,” said Kraham. “Most of them were immigrants, working to build a better future for themselves and their community.”

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said he will never forget what he was doing when the shooting took place.

“The police department, people in the sheriff’s department... I don’t think anybody is ever going to forget what happened that day, where they were that day, what happened in the hours after this,” said Garnar.

The victims were Parveen Ali, Almir Olimpo Alves, Marc Henry Bernard, Maria Sonia Bernard, Li Guo, Lan Ho, Layla Khalil, Roberta King, Jiang Ling, Hong Xiu “Amy” Mao Marsland, Dolores Yigal, Hai Hong Zhong and Maria Zobniw. Many of them were immigrants.

