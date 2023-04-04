Animal Adventure Park introduces lion cubs

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HARPURSVILLE (WBNG) -- Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville announced the arrival of their newest furry friends as they get ready for this year’s summer season: Lion cubs.

Owner Jordan Patch said late last month, the park’s African Lioness “Bisa” gave birth to three healthy, adorable female cubs.

As a part of their daily routine, Tuesday, they weighed each cub to see the process of their growth and to make sure they are in great health. Each cub weighed more than 200g. Patch said within the next few months they will be getting ready to introduce the cubs to the rest of the pride.

“As our cubs become more mobile and a little more strong, we can start doing controlled lion introductions,” said Patch. “This is done behind the scenes with our keepers.”

He said as of now the cubs do not have names but when the time comes, they plan to have the community’s help with that process.

