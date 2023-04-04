Binghamton 5th graders watch ‘The Twilight Zone’ in ‘Rod Serling Celebration’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The annual “Rod Serling Celebration” was held for more than 100 fifth graders Tuesday morning in the Binghamton City School District.

The students were able to witness a mock performance of a Twilight Zone, the famous series founded by Serling, at Binghamton High School today.

Before the presentation, kids were familiarized with the show from their class, emphasizing that each episode has its own life lesson.

“I like the eye of the beholder,” said 5th grader Diggston Davis. “I like that because it’s not about the beauty on the outside it’s about the beauty on the inside.”

Students also got to hear from Serling’s daughter today, who is impressed that the young generation is remembering her father’s legacy fondly.

“These kids in fifth grade really get this,” said Anne Serling, daughter of Rod. “It’s pretty stunning I think, and he would just be so honored and that it’s here decades after he walked across this stage is pretty phenomenal.”

Kids also had the opportunity to share their own pre-recorded stories similar to the Twilight Zone, incorporating the lessons they learned from the episodes into their own words.

Serling, a Binghamton native and Binghamton High School attendee, adored the Southern Tier community, and taught screenwriting classes at Ithaca College from 1967-1975.

