BOCES students gift Binghamton Police Department new speed trailer

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - Students at the BOCES Auto Body Shop gifted a newly remodeled speed control trailer back to the Binghamton Police Department.

The trailer was previously owned by the Binghamton Police, but the students were tasked with restoring it.

“We’ve been using the speed trailer for several years, it’s out in the elements all the time, and it was in desperate need of restoration,” said Patrol Officer Kevin Brown. “We thought with the majority of our youths going to the Binghamton school district, that it be a really neat way to include the students to help us restore this.”

Students at the auto body shop worked on the project Monday through Friday, oftentimes getting off school for the day and getting their hands dirty. Sometimes they worked until 9 or 10 at night.

It’s a project students say took time and effort to make look just the way they wanted it to.

“It took a little bit because the paint started cracking and we had to re-go over it with more paint and fix it,” said student Amiya Gutierrez.

Going forward, more projects lay ahead for students at the auto body shop. As they begin working on vehicles the department has lent them to work on. Another challenge the group of students is eager to take on.

