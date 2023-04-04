Broome County Executive’s Office proclaims April as ' Autism Acceptance Month’

Binghamton (WBNG) -Tuesday, the Oak Hill Program at BOCES received a proclamation on behalf of the Broome County Executive’s Office declaring April “Autism Acceptance Month.”

Principal Ilene Monico said it’s important to educate residents about autism in an effort to recognize those living with autism are also a part of the community.

She said by accepting autistic children and adults and celebrating their strengths and talents we open the door to compassion and understanding.

“We want to make everyone aware that, everyone is different in every way and creating that acceptance level for doing things a little different that is okay,” said Monico.

She said the proclamation also states April 2 will now be observed as “Autism Acceptance Day” in Broome County. She said she is excited to continue to spread awareness throughout the community.

