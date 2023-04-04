Cheri Lindsey’s murderer denied parole for 4th time

James B. Wales was convicted in 1984 for the murder of 12-year-old Cheri Lindsey, who was...
James B. Wales was convicted in 1984 for the murder of 12-year-old Cheri Lindsey, who was working on her paper route on Sturges Street in Binghamton.(Broome County District Attorney's Office)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The man who raped and killed Cheri Lindsey, James B. Wales, was denied parole again.

This is the fourth time the convicted murderer and rapist was denied parole. The Broome County District Attorney’s Office made the announcement Tuesday morning.

“Thanks to all in our community who contacted the New York State Parole Board to oppose the release of one of Broome County’s most heinous criminals,” said District Attorney Michael Korchak. “The Broome County District Attorney’s Office will remain vigilant in continuing to oppose the release of James Wales until his dying day.”

Wales was sentenced to 33 and a half years in prison in 1984 for killing Cheri, who was only 12-years-old at the time. Wales killed her when she was working her paper route on Sturges Street in Binghamton.

When Wales became eligible for parole for the fourth time, District Attorney Korchak told 12 News he had never seen any rehabilitation in him during his time locked up in prison. Korchak said Wales has never shown remorse and made excuses about why he committed the killing, citing anger issues.

Wales had been denied parole in 2017, 2019, 2021and now 2023. He will be eligible for parole again in 2025.

Cheri’s father, David Lindsey, died on Feb. 28. He became a community advocate for victims of violent crimes after her death.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 New Jersey teens killed in Otsego County crash
Basketball in Susquehanna River prompts emergency response
Maine officials said a woman was injured after she was attacked by a cow on a trail.
Officials: Jogger injured in cattle attack, owner faces possible charges
Windsor man pleads guilty to burglary
Tioga County Sheriff arrests 2 employees of Office for People with Developmental Disabilities for assault of disabled person

Latest News

14 years later, community still grieves, keeps thoughts with victims of American Civic Association shooting
The National Road and Safety Foundation urges drivers to keep eyes on the road in an effort to save lives
Tioga County ASAP Coalition and Truth Pharm help parents spot signs of drug use among teens
Distracted Driving Awareness Month
Distracted Driving Awareness Month