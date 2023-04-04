Cheri Lindsey’s murderer denied parole for 4th time

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The man who raped and killed Cheri Lindsey, James B. Wales, was denied parole again.

This is the fourth time the convicted murderer and rapist was denied parole. The Broome County District Attorney’s Office made the announcement Tuesday morning.

“Thanks to all in our community who contacted the New York State Parole Board to oppose the release of one of Broome County’s most heinous criminals,” said District Attorney Michael Korchak. “The Broome County District Attorney’s Office will remain vigilant in continuing to oppose the release of James Wales until his dying day.”

Wales was sentenced to 33 and a half years in prison in 1984 for killing Cheri, who was only 12-years-old at the time. Wales killed her when she was working her paper route on Sturges Street in Binghamton.

When Wales became eligible for parole for the fourth time, District Attorney Korchak told 12 News he had never seen any rehabilitation in him during his time locked up in prison. Korchak said Wales has never shown remorse and made excuses about why he committed the killing, citing anger issues.

Wales had been denied parole in 2017, 2019, 2021and now 2023. He will be eligible for parole again in 2025.

Cheri’s father, David Lindsey, died on Feb. 28. He became a community advocate for victims of violent crimes after her death.

