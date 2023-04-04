Man indicted for allegedly murdering wife in Summer 2022

DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office announced the murder indictment of Justin T. Valk, 46, of Davenport, NY Tuesday afternoon.

The district attorney’s office said a grand jury indicted Valk on March 30 for allegedly murdering his wife, Stephanie J. Valk, in Summer 2022. The indictment accuses Valk on four counts.

The third count accuses Valk of murder in the second degree and alleges that he acted in circumstances evincing a depraved indifference to human life, when he recklessly engaged in conduct that caused the death of his wife, the DA’s office said.

Count Four of the indictment accuses the defendant of committing murder in the second degree and alleges that Valk intentionally caused the death of his wife on or about July 29 to Aug. 1, 2023, in Davenport.

Valk is also charged with recklessly endangering the life of another victim and assaulting the victim. He was initially charged with manslaughter in the second degree and criminally negligent homicide after New York State Police responded to a residence in Davenport for a medical event involving his wife.

He is facing a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

Valk is scheduled to be arraigned in Delaware County Court on April 10 and is currently incarcerated at the Delaware County Correctional Facility.

