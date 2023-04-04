The National Road and Safety Foundation urges drivers to keep eyes on the road in an effort to save lives

(WBNG) -- In an effort to save lives on the road, this month people around the nation are observing National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Director of Operations for the National Road and Safety Foundation Michelle Anderson said this awareness month aims to raise awareness and implement safe driving practices to decrease the number of on-the-road-related injuries and fatalities.

She said in New York about 1,000 people died on the roads in 2022, and most were the result of distracted driving.

“These are all totally preventable.” said Michelle Anderson “If we don’t raise the awareness and help people to understand what it means to be a distracted driver, we can eliminate this.”

She said it’s essential to remember distracted drivers aren’t just a threat to themselves, but a danger to everyone else on the road.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.