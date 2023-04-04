Not everybody will get rain

A wide range of temperatures
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers north. Partly cloudy south. 0-.10″ 40% High 64 (50-66) Wind SE 3-8 mph

A stalled front will give us clouds and showers today with some isolated showers tonight.

A stronger front will come through Wednesday into Thursday. This will give us a better chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds are possible.

We get sunshine Friday, but we will be cooler. Temperatures warm into the weekend with partly cloudy

to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s and 60s. Nice weather continues Monday with highs in the

upper 50s and low 60s.

