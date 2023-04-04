Owego Strawberry Festival theme is ‘magic’ for 2023

By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Get ready for the beloved Strawberry Festival!

The Historic Owego Marketplace announced Tuesday that this year’s Strawberry Fest theme is “Strawberry Magic.” The marketplace also announced a logo to go along with the theme.

We are pleased to present this year's theme and logo for the annual Strawberry Festival, 🍓🍓🍓 planned for June 16 and 17...

Posted by Historic Owego Marketplace on Tuesday, April 4, 2023

The festival will be held on June 16 and 17 in downtown Owego. This is the 41st annual Strawberry Festival. It was canceled in 2020 and 2021 were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will also be a 5K Run/Walk at Hickories Park in the village.

Organizers said additional details will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 New Jersey teens killed in Otsego County crash
Basketball in Susquehanna River prompts emergency response
Tioga County Sheriff arrests 2 employees of Office for People with Developmental Disabilities for assault of disabled person
Windsor man pleads guilty to burglary
Maine officials said a woman was injured after she was attacked by a cow on a trail.
Officials: Jogger injured in cattle attack, owner faces possible charges

Latest News

Owego Strawberry Festival theme is ‘magic’ for 2023
Owego Strawberry Festival theme is ‘magic’ for 2023
Cheri Lindsey’s murderer denied parole for 4th time
Cheri Lindsey’s murderer denied parole for 4th time
James B. Wales was convicted in 1984 for the murder of 12-year-old Cheri Lindsey, who was...
Cheri Lindsey’s murderer denied parole for 4th time
14 years later, community still grieves, keeps thoughts with victims of American Civic Association shooting