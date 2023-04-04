Owego Strawberry Festival theme is ‘magic’ for 2023

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Get ready for the beloved Strawberry Festival!

The Historic Owego Marketplace announced Tuesday that this year’s Strawberry Fest theme is “Strawberry Magic.” The marketplace also announced a logo to go along with the theme.

We are pleased to present this year's theme and logo for the annual Strawberry Festival, 🍓🍓🍓 planned for June 16 and 17... Posted by Historic Owego Marketplace on Tuesday, April 4, 2023

The festival will be held on June 16 and 17 in downtown Owego. This is the 41st annual Strawberry Festival. It was canceled in 2020 and 2021 were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will also be a 5K Run/Walk at Hickories Park in the village.

Organizers said additional details will be announced at a later date.

