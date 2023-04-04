Tioga County ASAP Coalition and Truth Pharm help parents spot signs of drug use among teens

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Thursday, The Tioga County ASAP Coalition and Truth Pharm team up for a program that they said will help parents navigate how to have tough conversations with their children.

Co-coordinator for the Tioga County ASAP Coalition Nicole Garritano said " What’s In Your Teens Bedroom” also known as “Shawna Has a Secret” highlights how teens may be hiding vape pens, cannabis, or alcohol in plain sight.

She said this is the first time they are holding this program alongside Truth Pharm, and the purpose is so parents can be more aware of what may be happening in their child’s life in an effort to have conversations with their teens about the dangers of underage drug use.

“If we don’t start having these conversations with our children then were not going to really be able to have them ever.” said Nicole Garritano “ Like I always say you really have to get comfortable being uncomfortable and having these difficult conversations to get comfortable doing them,” said Nicole Garritano

The event will be held at 72 North Ave, Owego, at 6 pm.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved