Union-Endicott CSD National Honor Society donates $640 to GiGi’s Playhouse

VESTAL (WBNG) - The National Honor Society at Union-Endicott High School is making an impact on the local community.

After holding a school volleyball tournament, UE NHS is donating $640 to GiGi’s playhouse, courtesy of the Union-Endicott extracurricular and activities fund.

Co-Vice President Nicalena Ferrero came up with the idea to send the funds to GiGi’s Playhouse, citing her positive experiences with the organization.

“I really wanted to do a service project that got involved in the community and wasn’t just the students of NHS and I’ve been volunteering at GiGi’s for the last three years,” said Ferraro. “It’s just a very good organization for a good cause that money would really help.”

The initial outreach for the volleyball tournament was less than ideal, but after students learned of the cause, participation increased.

“Initially we didn’t have a lot of volunteers sign up but as the weeks went on and they found out it was for Gigi’s and for a fundraiser, more people showed up, more people came, and we’re willing to donate,” said Ferraro.

This wasn’t the only donation delivered to GiGi’s Playhouse today, as they were this week’s winner of Southern Tier Tuesdays.

GiGi’s Playhouse in Vestal is planning to move its location by the end of 2023 to move to the Oakdale Commons in Johnson City.

