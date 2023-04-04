Watching a small storm threat for Wednesday

Tonight: Cloudy and quiet. Low: 40-48

Wednesday: Large west to east temperature difference possible; warmest west. Best chance of thunder is in the Finger Lakes and west, but some rain is possible everywhere. The chance of rain is 40%. An isolated severe storm could creep in from the west. High: low 50s to east, mid 70s west.

Wednesday Night: Chance of showers and maybe a thunderstorm. Low: 50s.

Thursday: 40% chance of rain showers; 70% southeast. Falling temperatures. High: 63↓, Low: 36

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather is on tap tonight with clouds and some periods of stars. Lows range in the 40s.

Wednesday brings a chance of more showers, and perhaps some thunderstorms west of Binghamton toward the Finger Lakes later in the day. We do not expect any severe weather east of the Finger Lakes at this time. If a more robust area of storms develops in WNY and WPa we’d be a bit more on the lookout for some of those storms to impinge on our area. If this happens, they should weaken as they do. The primary threat from any storms could be damaging wind, but a non-zero tornado threat is evident in the forecast wind field. There could be another huge temperature gradient, this time from the Catskills to the Finger Lakes. Highs east may only get into the low 50s, but will increase as you move west. Highs in the Finger Lakes could potentially reach into the 70s. The warmer it is, the chances of some storms surviving this far east would increase a bit. Just be weather aware Wednesday and early Wednesday night.

Showers linger overnight into early Thursday before the cold front moves in and sweeps the precipitation out of the area. Some rain could develop through midday east.

High pressure visits for a long period of dry weather through the Easter weekend and early next week!

