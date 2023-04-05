Binghamton Bearcats baseball routs St. Bonaventure, 14-4

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - First baseman Kevin Gsell and left fielder Christian Perez combined for nine RBI as Binghamton baseball scored 13 runs in the first three innings to roll over St. Bonaventure 14-4 Tuesday afternoon. This is the Bearcats’ 10th win in the last 13 games.

The Bearcats scored six runs in the bottom of the first, three in the second, and four more in the third to put the game away early. The teams then combined for one run over the final four innings before it was called after seven innings due to the 10-run rule.

