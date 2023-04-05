Binghamton man on parole pleads guilty to drug charge

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A Binghamton man plead guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree in Broome County Court Wednesday.

The District Attorney’s Office said Leroy D. Poole, 37, admitted that he had a quantity of fentanyl and intended to sell it on Feb. 16.

A search warrant was conducted by the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force on Conklin Avenue and recovered cocaine, meth, a scale, packaging materials and individually wrapped packets of powder containing fentanyl.

Poole was on probation for a 2021 drug charge. He will be sentenced to four years in prison followed by two years of post-release supervision when he is sentenced on June 30.

“Fentanyl is killing people in our community and throughout the Country,” said District Attorney Michael Korchak. “The Broome County District Attorney’s Office, working with law enforcement, will continue to send those who sell this poison to State prison.”

