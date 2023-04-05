Chenango Valley Central School District announces new superintendant

(Chenango Valley School District)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The Chenango Valley School District Board of Education announced Dr. Larry Dake as the district’s new superintendent.

Currently, Dr. Dake serves as the Assistant Superintendant of Instruction & Budget at the Binghamton City School District. He was selected on March 29.

“We would like to thank our community for their assistance in helping the board define the desired characteristics of the next superintendent,” the Board of Education said in a news release. “We believe Dr. Dake exhibited these traits in our interview process and will serve our district well.”

The board said it is looking forward to working with Dr. Bake.

He starts July 1, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family asks for troopers to be investigated after unborn baby dies following arrest, State Police shares bodycam footage
Tioga County Sheriff arrests 2 employees of Office for People with Developmental Disabilities for assault of disabled person
Basketball in Susquehanna River prompts emergency response
2 New Jersey teens killed in Otsego County crash
James B. Wales was convicted in 1984 for the murder of 12-year-old Cheri Lindsey, who was...
Cheri Lindsey’s murderer denied parole for 4th time

Latest News

Guthrie celebrates National Donate Life Month
Guthrie celebrates National Donate Life Month
Glow Spa Tanning & Fitness celebrates grand opening
Glow Spa Tanning & Fitness celebrates grand opening
Binghamton man on parole pleads guilty to drug charge
Binghamton man on parole pleads guilty to drug charge
Multiple guns recovered after argument escalates into death threats
Multiple guns recovered after argument escalates into death threats