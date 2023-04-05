Chenango Valley Central School District announces new superintendant

(WBNG) -- The Chenango Valley School District Board of Education announced Dr. Larry Dake as the district’s new superintendent.

Currently, Dr. Dake serves as the Assistant Superintendant of Instruction & Budget at the Binghamton City School District. He was selected on March 29.

“We would like to thank our community for their assistance in helping the board define the desired characteristics of the next superintendent,” the Board of Education said in a news release. “We believe Dr. Dake exhibited these traits in our interview process and will serve our district well.”

The board said it is looking forward to working with Dr. Bake.

He starts July 1, 2023.

