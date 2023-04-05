Gov. Hochul issues proclamation designation April 5th as ‘Start by Believing Day’

ALBANY (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation designating April 5 as Start by Believing Day which is part of a national campaign to raise awareness of the importance of supporting survivors of sexual assault.

Start by Believing Day is part of a national effort by End Violence Against Women International to educate families, friends, colleagues, and law enforcement and other professionals about how to improve their response if someone discloses an assault.

“Survivors of sexual assault must be treated with support, dignity, compassion and justice,” Governor Hochul said. “By amplifying these voices and listening to their stories, we can continue to take steps to make real change and empower survivors.”

Members of Gov. Hochul’s Cabinet joined the campaign. And shared their support on social media and taking the Start by Believing pledge. To date, more than 12,000 organizations and individuals have done so. Start by Believing Day occurs annually in April because the month is designated nationally and in New York as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Individuals who have been sexually assaulted are far more likely to tell a friend, loved one or family member. If their disclosure is met with disbelief, skepticism, doubt or shame, they are less likely to report the incident to police or seek help for physical or emotional trauma.

This results in further harm to their physical and psychological well-being. End Violence Against Women International (EVAWI) created the Start by Believing campaign to educate professionals and the public about those negative effects and to share information and resources to empower individuals to explore their options and next steps.

