IBC Art students at Vestal High School showcase their work in senior showcase

(Vestal High art)
By Keith Jouganatos
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAL (WBNG) -- For Vestal High School Senior Lila Condie, having her art portfolio on display at Vestal’s International Baccalaureate Visual Arts Class senior showcase is something she’s wanted to pursue since ninth grade.

“I have been working on this for a while and I am really happy that it’s culminated in this art show and that everyone can see it,” said Condie.

The artwork she and the other handful of students in the IBC class displayed are collections they have worked on for two and a half years. Culminating in an exam that takes place in Switzerland, where the pieces are videotaped and sent overseas for assessment.

Faculty at Vestal High School said the real prize is the ability to show their peers their own creations.

“They look and they say ‘Oh my gosh, somebody is finally going to listen and see what I have to bring as my own voice to the art world,’ so it’s an opportunity for the kids to be really self-expressive,” said Arts Department Chair Melissa Restuccia.

Each year, the show inspires a few of the students in the younger grade levels to one day hope and dream of having a chance to showcase their inner creativity one day in the display.

“I’ve seen students come in at ninth grade, and they’ll say ‘You know what I want that corner spot, one day that will be me’ I have students that this is a real inspiration for them” said Restuccia.

For anyone looking to get a glimpse of more beautiful art, there will be a district art show for kindergarten to 12th graders on May 18. Seniors at Vestal High will also have a senior showcase where they will take their work and display it in the school’s hallways during the entire month of May.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family asks for troopers to be investigated after unborn baby dies following arrest, State Police shares bodycam footage
Tioga County Sheriff arrests 2 employees of Office for People with Developmental Disabilities for assault of disabled person
Basketball in Susquehanna River prompts emergency response
2 New Jersey teens killed in Otsego County crash
James B. Wales was convicted in 1984 for the murder of 12-year-old Cheri Lindsey, who was...
Cheri Lindsey’s murderer denied parole for 4th time

Latest News

Gov. Hochul issues proclamation designation April 5th as ‘Start by Believing Day’
Multiple guns recovered after argument escalates into death threats
Water and Sewer Kraham
Mayor Kraham calls upon state lawmakers to support water, sewer upgrades
State Police seek public’s help with missing vulnerable adult