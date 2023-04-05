IBC Art students at Vestal High School showcase their work in senior showcase

VESTAL (WBNG) -- For Vestal High School Senior Lila Condie, having her art portfolio on display at Vestal’s International Baccalaureate Visual Arts Class senior showcase is something she’s wanted to pursue since ninth grade.

“I have been working on this for a while and I am really happy that it’s culminated in this art show and that everyone can see it,” said Condie.

The artwork she and the other handful of students in the IBC class displayed are collections they have worked on for two and a half years. Culminating in an exam that takes place in Switzerland, where the pieces are videotaped and sent overseas for assessment.

Faculty at Vestal High School said the real prize is the ability to show their peers their own creations.

“They look and they say ‘Oh my gosh, somebody is finally going to listen and see what I have to bring as my own voice to the art world,’ so it’s an opportunity for the kids to be really self-expressive,” said Arts Department Chair Melissa Restuccia.

Each year, the show inspires a few of the students in the younger grade levels to one day hope and dream of having a chance to showcase their inner creativity one day in the display.

“I’ve seen students come in at ninth grade, and they’ll say ‘You know what I want that corner spot, one day that will be me’ I have students that this is a real inspiration for them” said Restuccia.

For anyone looking to get a glimpse of more beautiful art, there will be a district art show for kindergarten to 12th graders on May 18. Seniors at Vestal High will also have a senior showcase where they will take their work and display it in the school’s hallways during the entire month of May.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.