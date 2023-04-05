Mayor Kraham calls upon state lawmakers to support water, sewer upgrades

By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham is calling for Albany to dedicate a stream of funding to support water and sewer upgrades for the cities. More than 300 mayors across the state joined him.

Mayor Kraham signed a letter from the New York Conference of Mayors to support a dedicated funding stream for municipalities that operate their own water and sewer systems. That funding stream is called the Safe Water Infrastructure Program, or SWAP.

“I’m urging our State lawmakers and Governor Hochul to support this important proposal,” said Mayor Kraham.

The New York State Senate has included SWAP in its one-house budget, along with a $100 million allocation supporting the program. It is modeled after the successful Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program which supports local road construction and repairs.

Kraham’s office said the state provides funding to municipalities as part of the Clean Water Infrastructure Act through a variety of grant programs to help address water emergencies, fund infrastructure projects, facilitate source water protection, and investigate and mitigate water contamination.

With SWAP, Kraham’s office said municipalities would a predictable, formula base allocation for preventative maintenance and related capital projects each year.

