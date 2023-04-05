Mild with clouds and showers

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers, thunderstorms. 0-.15″ 40% High 62 (50-70) Wind S 15-20 G35 mph

A stronger front will approach today. This will give us a better chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Brief heavy rain and gusty winds are possible. The chance of showers and thunderstorms continues tonight.

There will be a wide temperature range today with 60s in the west and 40s in the east.

Showers and thunderstorms Thursday, mainly near and east of Binghamton. Skies turn partly cloudy

Thursday night.

We get sunshine Friday, but we will be cooler. Temperatures warm into the weekend with partly cloudy

to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s and 60s. Nice weather continues Monday into Tuesday with

highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

