Multiple guns recovered after argument escalates into death threats

FENTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office removed several guns and charged a Port Crane man with felonies after responding to a domestic incident on April 3.

The sheriff’s office said an argument over house chores escalated to choking and death threats with a loaded weapon.

The office said the victim reported that her ex-boyfriend, Stephen K. Pudiak, 30, became angry during an argument and placed a loaded 9mm handgun against her temple and threatened to kill her. Pudiak allegedly choked the victim and told her to say goodbye to her three-year daughter who was at the residence, authorities said. They noted that when he pointed the gun at her he’d say, “Bang! Bang!”

The victim reported that she snuck away from their home in the Town of Fenton to file charges with the Broome County Sheriff’s Office when Pudiak fell asleep.

Deputies then arrested Pudiak without incident. However, due to the nature of the call, deputies took Pudiak’s guns and issued a temporary Extreme Risk Protection Order.

Pudiak was charged with five counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree; class D felonies, six counts of unlawful possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device; a class A misdemeanor, one count of criminal obstruction of breathing; a class A misdemeanor and one count of menacing in the second degree; a class A misdemeanor.

Deputies recovered the following weapons:

Tavor Assault Rifle .223 caliber with scope

Tavor Assault Rifle 5.56 with scope

Ruger Sturm Assault Rifle 5.56 with scope

Aero Multi-Caliber Assault Rifle 5.56 with light

Aero Multi-Caliber p15 Assault Rifle 5.56

Mossberg Model 185D 12 gauge bolt action rifle with no serial number

USSR 7.62x54 bolt action rifle

Mossberg 835 12 gauge pump action shotgun

New England Firearms 12 gauge single shot shotgun

Six 30-round high-capacity PMAG magazines, some containing ammunition

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.