Owners of Fat Cowboys BBQ open Fat Cowboys Hitching Post a few miles away

By Jill Croce
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORT CRANE (WBNG) - A new dining and bar option has made its way to Broome County and the co-owner, Garrett Wagner, is no stranger to the area.

The business expansion called Fat Cowboys Hitching Post is located only a few miles away from their Fat Cowboys BBQ establishment.

Owner Wagner said there’s a strategy for the decision. “I’ve got waiting lines down the road so I figure if people are waiting then they can come up the road to eat, too,” he said.

Fat Cowboys Hitching Post will have a different menu than the BBQ location minutes away. Visitors can expect other southern food comfort staples like fried chicken, candied yams, pasta dishes, drinks, and more. The space will have a family atmosphere during the day, and then later, the night hours will offer a space for people to enjoy a music venue.

Though the two locations are roughly five miles away from one another, Wagner feels as though the different menu selections between the two will keep numbers high.

Since the doors opened March 31 at 1474 State Route 7, Wagner said they’re seeing good crowds at both locations. In fact, Wagner said in two nights they broke their record from what they have done down the road and the numbers were not affected down the road Friday night.

The new space has 250 seats compared to 70 seats in the building down the road. There’s a full banquet hall downstairs with a full bar and a deck outside with plans to put a tiki bar in the area. In total, there will be three bars operating in the building.

To see the menu and more, find Fat Cowboys Hitching Post on Facebook.

